Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during the Republican Party of Florida presidential candidates debate in Orlando, Florida, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WASHINGTON Republican U.S. presidential hopeful Mitt Romney named three of former President George W. Bush's advisors on Thursday to his campaign's trade advisory team.

Romney's campaign said the former Massachusetts governor named to his team Carlos Gutierrez, who was Bush's Secretary of Commerce from 2005 to 2009; Rod Hunter, who was on the National Security Council under Bush from 2003 to 2007; and John Herrmann, who was on the NSC from 2005 to 2009.

Several of Bush's former advisers have joined Romney's team, including several of the Republican president's top economics advisers.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jackie Frank)