Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Mitt Romney, the Republican frontrunner to challenge President Barack Obama in the 2012 election, reported a net worth up to $264 million Friday.
Romney's office said his financial disclosure report showed assets valued at between $85 million to $264 million, but added "a more accurate range is between $190 (million) to $250 million."
Romney, a former head of private equity firm Bain Capital and an ex-governor of Massachusetts, contributed tens of millions of dollars to his failed 2008 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.
His financial disclosure form was filed Friday, a day before Republicans in Iowa hold a straw poll, a nonbinding mock election that tests the strength of campaigns and traditionally winnows out some losers from the presidential field.
"Governor and Mrs. Romney's assets are managed on a blind basis," said Gail Gitcho, communications director for his campaign team. "They do not control the investment of these assets. They are under the control and overall management of a trustee."
Romney's investments are in areas including consumer staples, energy, financial, health care, industrial companies, information technology and communications, his office said.
Romney raised more than $18 million in the second quarter for his presidential nomination bid. Still, Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised about $86 million in the same period.
Romney had a heated exchange with hecklers in Iowa on Thursday over whether the wealthy should pay more into the government-run Social Security retirement program and he rejected a shouted suggestion that corporations should pay higher taxes.
"Everything corporations earn ultimately goes to people. Where do you think it goes?" he responded.
(Reporting by Kim Dixon, +1 202 354-5864; Reuters Messaging:kim.dixon.reuters.com@reuters.net))
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.