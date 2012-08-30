Florida Senator Marco Rubio will make a speech to introduce Mitt Romney at the Republican National Convention in Tampa on Thursday.

Here are a few facts about Rubio.

* Vetted as a possible vice presidential running mate, Rubio was beaten out by Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin congressman, but he won friends in the Romney camp last weekend by offering his speaking slot to Romney's wife, Ann, so she could appear on prime-time TV. The convention organizers turned down his offer.

* A fast-rising conservative star in the party and Tea Party favorite, Rubio is a Cuban-American touted for his ability to help court Latino voters.

* Rubio, 41, made a name for himself on immigration issues, proposing an alternative to the Democrat-backed DREAM Act that could have won political points with Hispanic voters in the November 6 election. He worked behind the scenes for months on a bill that would have allowed some children of illegal immigrants a chance to stay in the United States legally while pursuing college or military careers. President Barack Obama in mid-June put a surprise halt on deportations of young illegal immigrants, rendering Rubio's efforts moot.

* Rubio is a first-term U.S. senator from Florida, a fiscal conservative known as a watchdog over federal spending.

* He has come under political fire for misstating when his parents immigrated from Cuba. He initially cast himself as the U.S.-born son of Cuban immigrants who fled Fidel Castro's revolution in 1959, but records later showed his parents actually left Cuba years earlier.

* Rubio is now a Catholic but was baptized as Mormon. He has four children and is married to a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader.

