Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
Tampa, Florida Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum canceled campaign events in Florida on Sunday morning after his three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital in Philadelphia.
Santorum, running behind Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich ahead of Tuesday's presidential primary vote, intends to return to Florida and resume his campaign schedule as soon as possible, spokesman Hogan Gidley said.
Isabella Santorum was admitted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.