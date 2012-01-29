U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate (L) greets guests after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tampa, Florida Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum canceled campaign events in Florida on Sunday morning after his three-year-old daughter was admitted to a hospital in Philadelphia.

Santorum, running behind Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich ahead of Tuesday's presidential primary vote, intends to return to Florida and resume his campaign schedule as soon as possible, spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Isabella Santorum was admitted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

