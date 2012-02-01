Steve Bing, co-producer of singer Jerry Lee Lewis' new album 'Mean Old Man' attends 'An Evening with Jerry Lee Lewis' at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in this September 28, 2010 file photo. Lewis celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday and is promoting his new album. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Billionaire Harold Simmons stands by the Dallas courthouse entrance during a break in jury selection for his trial in this October 22, 1997 handout photo. Simmons is being sued by two of his daughters Andrea Swanson and Scheryle Patigian, who claim he has used a family trust fund worth $1 billion, held in the name of his children, for his own personal use. REUTERS/Newscom/Flor Cordero/Handout

Peter Lewis (L), former chief executive officer of the Progressive auto insurance corporation, and his son Jonathan Lewis accept the People for the American Way's Spirit of Liberty Award during a ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington in this December 6, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

Media mogul Haim Saban leaves the second session of the Allen and Co. conference at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho in this July 12, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

Jim Walton, president of the CNN News Group of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. speaks to television critics during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Hollywood in this July 10, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and wife Miriam Ochsorn arrive for Sands China's annual general meeting in Hong Kong in this June 7, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Billionaire investor George Soros speaks at a forum Charting A New Growth Path for the Euro Zone during the annual IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington in this September 24, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

The campaigns of U.S. presidential candidates are limited to receiving donations of up to $2,500 per person. But independent "Super PACs" have no limits on what they can raise from individuals, corporations or labor unions.

Here is a look at wealthy individuals who have contributed at least $250,000 to the major political action committees (PACs).

RESTORE OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of December 31: $30.2 million

(Supports Republican former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney)

More than 27 donors contributed more than $250,000. Here are the top 10:

* Robert Mercer - New York hedge fund manager at Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1 million

* Julian Robertson - hedge fund industry legend at Tiger Management. Donation: $1 million

* Rooney Holdings Inc - A private investment firm formed in 1980s to acquire the Manhattan Construction Co. and since expanding into many areas. Donation: $1 million

* Paul Singer - hedge fund manager who helped fund the efforts to legalize gay marriage in New York. Donation: $1 million

* Oxbow Carbon - a Florida-based firm run by Bill Koch that sells coke, a key ingredient in aluminum manufacturing. Donation: $750,000

* Chris Shumway - a prominent Connecticut hedge fund manager who got his start working with Robertson's Tiger Management. Donation: $750,000

* Miguel Fernandez - chairman of MBF Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm. MBF Family Investments also donated to the Super PAC. Donation of each: $500,000

* Bob Perry - Houston builder who was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth in 2004. A long-time Rick Perry supporter, he also gave $100,000 to the pro-Perry PAC. Donation:

$500,000

* Steven Webster - a Houston-based investor and co-CEO of Avista Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on energy, media and healthcare. Donation: $500,000

* W/F Investment Corp - a private debt and equity firm based in Los Angeles. Donation: $275,000

WINNING OUR FUTURE

Total raised as of December 31: $2.1 million

(Supports Republican former House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich)

* Sheldon Adelson - billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate who built the Venetian hotel and casino. Donation: $5 million (not reflected in the PAC's fundraising filing on Tuesday because the donation was made in January, after the December 31 cutoff for the FEC reporting period)

* Miriam Adelson - doctor, wife of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $5 million (also made in January )

* William Propst - real estate investor in Huntsville, Alabama. Donation: $500,000

* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and pioneer of leverage buyouts, chairman and CEO of Contran Corp. Initially supported Texas Governor Rick Perry. Donation: $500,000

* Sivan Ochshorn - step-daughter of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $500,000

* Yasmin Lukatz - casino executive in Las Vegas and step-daughter of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $250,000

AMERICAN CROSSROADS

Total raised as of December 31: $18.2 million

(Supports Republican candidates for federal offices)

* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and pioneer of leverage buyouts, chairman and CEO of Contran Corp. has contributed to PACs supporting Rick Perry and Newt Gingrich. Donation: $5 million

* Contran Corp. - Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Donation: $2 million

* Whiteco Industries - Indiana-based company involved in advertising, construction entertainment and hotels. Donation: $1 million

* Crow Holdings - Dallas-based company with real estate and other interests. Donation: $500,000

* Philip Geier - New York-based executive. Donations:

$500,000

* Kenny Troutt - Dallas-based billionaire and founder of Excel Communications. Donation: $500,000

* Richard Gilliam - owner of Cumberland Resources, a Virginia-based coal company. Donation: $250,000

RED WHITE AND BLUE FUND

Total raised as of December 31: $729,935

(Supports former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum)

* Foster Friess - billionaire investor from Jackson, Wyoming and founder of the PAC. Donation: $331,000

* John Templeton Jr. - philanthropist and retired surgeon, son of stock investor John Templeton. Donation: $250,000

MAKE US GREAT AGAIN

Total raised as of December 31: $5.5 million

(Supported Texas Governor Rick Perry, who left the Republican race in January)

* Contran Corp. - Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Donation: $1 million

* S. Javaid Anwar - president, Midland Energy Inc. Donation:

$250,000

* Brint Ryan - CEO of Ryan LLC, a tax services firm. Donation: $250,000

* Tony Buzbee - lawyer in Houston. Donation: $250,000

* Darwin Deason - billionaire computer services entrepreneur. Donation: $250,000

* Kelcy L. Warren - CEO, Energy Transfer Partners in Dallas. Donation: $250,000

OUR DESTINY

Total raised as of December 31: $2.7 million

(Supported former Utah governor Jon Huntsman, who left the Republican race in January)

* Jon Huntsman Sr. - billionaire father of the candidate and executive chairman of the Huntsman Corp., a chemical company. Donation: $1.9 million.

* Robert D. Arnot - chairman, Research Affiliates LLC. Donation: $250,000

ENDORSE LIBERTY

Total raised as of December 31: $1 million

(Supports Texas congressman Ron Paul)

* Peter Thiel - billionaire co-founder of online U.S. payment service PayPal; first outside investor in Facebook. Donation: $900,000

PRIORITIES USA

Total raised as of December 31: $4.2 million

(Supports President Barack Obama)

* Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education - union representing more than 2 million workers. Donation: $1 million

(Editing by Will Dunham)