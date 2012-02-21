Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
The campaigns of U.S. presidential candidates are limited to receiving donations of up to $2,500 per person, once for the state-by-state party nominating season and again for the general election. But independent "Super PACs" have no limits on what they can raise from individuals, corporations or labor unions.
Here is a look at wealthy individuals who have contributed at least $500,000 to the major political action committees (PACs).
RESTORE OUR FUTURE
Total raised as of January 31: $36.8 million
(Supports former Republican Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney)
* Bob Perry - Houston builder who was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth in 2004 and is a longtime supporter of Texas Governor Rick Perry. Donation: $1 million
* F8 LLC and Eli Publishing - Provo, Utah-based firms that share an address. Both have been linked to former executives of Nu Skin. Total donations: $2 million
* Paul and Sandra Edgerly - Paul Edgerly, of Brookline, Massachusetts, is an executive with Bain Capital, the private equity firm Romney co-founded. The Edgerlys each have given $500,000. Total donation: $1 million
* Robert Mercer - New York hedge-fund manager at Renaissance Technologies. Donation: $1 million
* Julian Robertson - hedge-fund industry legend at Tiger Management. Donation: $1 million
* Rooney Holdings Inc - A private investment firm formed in 1980s to acquire the Manhattan Construction Co. and since expanding into many areas. Donation: $1 million
* Paul Singer - hedge-fund manager who helped finance efforts to legalize gay marriage in New York. Donation: $1 million
* J.W. Marriott Jr. - chairman and CEO of Marriott International, brother of Richard Marriott. Donation: $750,000
* Richard Marriott - chairman of Host Marriott International. Donation: $750,000
* Oxbow Carbon - a Florida-based firm run by Bill Koch that sells coke, a key ingredient in aluminum manufacturing. Donation: $750,000
* Chris Shumway - a prominent Connecticut hedge-fund manager who got his start working with Robertson's Tiger Management. Donation: $750,000
* Miguel Fernandez - chairman of MBF Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm. MBF Family Investments also donated to the Super PAC. Donation of each: $500,000
* Steven Webster - a Houston-based investor and co-CEO of Avista Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on energy, media and healthcare. Donation: $500,000
* David Lisonbee - founder of 4Life Research, a nutrition research firm in Sandy, Utah. Donation: $500,000
WINNING OUR FUTURE
Total raised as of January 31: $13.1 million
(Supports Republican former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich)
* Sheldon Adelson - billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate who built the Venetian hotel and casino. Donation: $5 million
* Miriam Adelson - doctor, wife of Sheldon Adelson. Donation: $5 million
* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and pioneer of leverage buyouts, chairman and CEO of Contran Corp. Initially supported Rick Perry. Donation: $1 million
* Sivan Ochshorn and Yasmin Lukatz - step-daughters of Sheldon Adelson. Total donation: $750,000
* William Propst - real estate investor in Huntsville, Alabama. Donation: $500,000
AMERICAN CROSSROADS
Total raised as of January 31: $23.3 million
(Supports Republican candidates for federal offices)
* Harold Simmons - billionaire Dallas banker and CEO of Contran Corp. who has contributed to PACs supporting Rick Perry and Newt Gingrich. Donation: $10 million
* Contran Corp. - Dallas-based maker of titanium components. Donation: $2 million
* Whiteco Industries - Indiana-based company involved in advertising, construction entertainment and hotels. Donation: $1 million
* Crow Holdings - Dallas-based company with real estate and other interests. Donation: $500,000
* Philip Geier - New York-based executive. Donation:
$500,000
* Kenny Troutt - Dallas-based billionaire and founder of Excel Communications. Donation: $500,000
RED WHITE AND BLUE FUND
Total raised as of January 31: $2.8 million
(Supports former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum)
* Foster Friess - billionaire investor from Jackson, Wyoming, and founder of the PAC. Donation: $1 million
* William J. Dore - founder of Global Industries, president of Dore Energy Corp. Donation: $1 million
ENDORSE LIBERTY
Total raised as of January 31: $4 million
(Supports Texas Republican Congressman Ron Paul)
* Peter Thiel - billionaire co-founder of online U.S. payment service PayPal; first outside investor in Facebook. Donation: $2.6 million
PRIORITIES USA ACTION
Total raised as of January 31: $4.2 million
(Supports President Barack Obama)
* Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education - union representing more than 2 million workers. Donation: $1 million
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Lindsey and Philip Barbara)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.