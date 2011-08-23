The Republican presidential contenders have a common goal -- to stand on stage at the 2012 convention in Tampa, Florida, as the party's nominee to challenge President Barack Obama for the White House.

But their strategies for getting there have already begun to diverge, with nominal front-runner Mitt Romney largely looking past the first contest in Iowa to focus in New Hampshire and later states with more moderate electorates.

Conservative rival Michele Bachmann is depending on a strong performance in Iowa, where social and evangelical conservatives are dominant, as a springboard to later success, particularly in conservative South Carolina.

Rick Perry, the newest contender in the race, signaled he would push hard in all three of those early voting states. He visited South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa last week during his first 48 hours in the race.

More longshot contenders like Newt Gingrich, Rick Santorum and Herman Cain are hoping for a breakthrough anywhere to boost their name recognition and give their campaigns some momentum. Jon Huntsman, the former U.S. ambassador to China who has tried to set himself apart from his more conservative rivals, has focused on more moderate New Hampshire.

Here is a brief look at the strategies of the three top Republican presidential hopefuls:

* Mitt Romney - The former Massachusetts governor skipped the Iowa straw poll earlier this month, a traditional early test of organizational strength, but said he would compete in the state's nominating caucuses that open the White House race.

Romney's primary focus, however, is on New Hampshire, which follows Iowa and will be a make-or-break contest for the man from neighboring Massachusetts. He hopes a win there will propel him to a good showing in later contests, particularly Florida and the Super Tuesday states.

* Michele Bachmann - The conservative Tea Party favorite from Minnesota is running hard in Iowa, where the state's big bloc of social and evangelical conservatives gave former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee a surprise win in 2008.

The congresswoman could find the going much tougher in New Hampshire. She hopes an Iowa win could push her to the top in South Carolina and give her enough momentum to broaden her support beyond the party's most conservative base voters.

* Rick Perry - The Texas governor, a staunch social and religious conservative, hopes to bridge the gap between the party's conservative base supporters and its pro-business, establishment wing.

His first week on the campaign trail was split between Iowa and South Carolina, where social conservatives dominate the contests, and more moderate New Hampshire, where he emphasized job creation and the economy.

(Editing by Peter Cooney)