Businessman and reality TV personality Donald Trump speaks with reporters before endorsing Mitt Romney in the race for the 2012 Republican nomination in Las Vegas February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LAS VEGAS Businessman and reality-TV personality Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney in the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, setting aside for now the possibility that he might mount his own presidential bid.

"Mitt is tough, he's smart, he's sharp. He's not going to allow bad things to continue to happen to this country," Trump said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Jackie Frank)