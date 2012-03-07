The race to win the Republican Party's presidential nomination to challenge President Barack Obama moves on to "Super Tuesday" when 10 states, including Vermont, hold primaries and caucuses.

Here are a few facts about the Vermont Republican primary.

* Political observers expect presidential candidate Mitt Romney, former governor of Massachusetts, to maintain a stronghold in the region and win this small Northeastern state, which has 17 delegates. A Vermont loss for Romney would be a shock.

* Vermont, known for its independent spirit as well as liberal leanings, is one of two states represented by an Independent U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders.

* Obama won one of his largest margins of victory in the 2008 general election in Vermont, beating Republican John McCain 67 percent to 30 percent.

* Romney had already dropped out of the 2008 Republican race before the Vermont primary rolled around. He won 4.5 percent of the vote, which was easily won by John McCain.

* Vermont's unemployment was 5.2 percent in December 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - far below the national average of 8.5 percent.

