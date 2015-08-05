NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. A Mississippi man faces minor charges in connection with reports of shots fired outside Camp Shelby, a military training center in Mississippi, police said on Wednesday.

Alfred Barria, 61, is charged with misdemeanors for disturbing the peace, although police still cannot confirm that shots were ever fired, said Perry County Sheriff Jimmy Dale Smith.

Barria, a convicted felon, also faces two unrelated felony charges for weapons found in his home during the investigation.

Soldiers training at Camp Shelby reported hearing gunshots around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area where gunfire was reported on Tuesday.

On both days, the shooter was described to police as a white man in a red pickup truck who appeared to have fired from a road outside the training center, which covers more than 134,000 acres near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Barria admitted being the driver of the truck, Smith said.

Barria told authorities he can make his truck backfire when he wants it to, Smith said. Police found no gun in his vehicle nor any shell casings, he said.

Smith declined to say whether he believed Barria was causing his vehicle to backfire on purpose. But a military spokesman said Barria was engaging in "harassing actions" by deliberately driving past the soldiers and creating a disturbance.

Soldiers never saw a weapon, said Colonel Greg Michel, installation commander at Camp Shelby.

"There was no confirmation of actual gunshots," Michel said.

Camp Shelby has been on heightened force-protection alert since last month's killing of five U.S. servicemen at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, by a gunman who was later shot dead.

That rampage is being investigated by the FBI as an act of domestic terrorism, and it has heightened concerns about attacks on U.S. military targets by homegrown "lone wolves" who may be inspired by Islamic State or other militant groups.

(Writing by Letitia Stein and Karen Brooks; Editing by Susan Heavey and Tom Brown)