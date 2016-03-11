U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a joint news conference in the the White House Rose Garden in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The ongoing U.S.-Canadian trade "irritant" over softwood lumber is expected to be resolved soon, both countries leaders said on Thursday regarding the years-long fight over pine and other such soft wood.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking at a joint press conference, said the issue came up at their meeting at the White House but that negotiations were ongoing.

"I'm confident that we are on a track towards resolving this irritant in the coming weeks and month," Trudeau said of the trade dispute, which stems from an expired 2006 softwood lumber export agreement.

Obama added: "This issue of softwood lumber will get resolved in some fashion ... It's been a longstanding, bipartisan irritant," although neither side is likely to get everything they are seeking in the final deal.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)