Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, (L) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a news conference during the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

OTTAWA The United States, Canada and Mexico will work to ensure the stability of the global financial system after Britain's vote to leave the European Union last week, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday at a news conference at a North American summit in Ottawa.

"Given the vote of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, our economic teams are going to continue to work together so that we remain focused on keeping our economies growing and making sure that the global financial system is stable, something I'm confident that we can do," Obama said, flanked by the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

He also called for progress on trade liberalization, including talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"Given the flood of steel and aluminum on global markets, however, it points to the fact that free trade has to be fair trade," Obama said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)