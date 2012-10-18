Police officers point to guide a man and his child away from the area where a man shot a Canadian Border Agent at the Peace Arch Canadian-U.S. border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Police officers stand next to vehicles near the van where a man shot a Canadian Border Agent at the Peace Arch Canadian-U.S. border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Police officers gather around the van where a man shot a Canadian Border Agent at the Peace Arch Canadian-U.S. border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

SEATTLE A Canadian border officer who was shot at her security booth is expected to recover fully, a Canadian official said on Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what led a Seattle man to shoot the officer and himself at a major crossing between Washington state and British Columbia.

Officer Lori Bowcock was shot in the neck on Tuesday afternoon by a lone man in a van, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after he fired at Bowcock, said officials with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The officer was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The motive for the shooting remained under investigation.

The shooting led authorities to close the Peace Arch crossing, the main border entry point between Seattle and Vancouver.

Roslyn MacVicar, Pacific regional director general for the Canada Border Services Agency, said she could not release more details on the investigation, which is being handled by the RCMP, but said Bowcock was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

The suspected gunman was identified as Andrew M. Crews, 32, of the Seattle area, said Barb McLintock, spokeswoman for the British Columbia Coroners Service. An autopsy has not been done on Crews but one is planned, she said.

Crews had recently moved from the northwest Washington state town of Bremerton to Seattle, his stepfather told the Seattle Times. The stepfather said Crews, a tattoo artist, had texted his mother on Monday and said he loved her and was sorry, and that there was no explanation for the message.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP team investigating the shooting did not return calls on Wednesday.

Bowcock joined the Canada Border Services Agency a few months ago, MacVicar said.

Canadian authorities said they planned to re-open their port of entry to northbound traffic on Thursday morning. The crossing is the third busiest on the U.S.-Canadian border.

(Reporting by Laura L. Myers in Seattle, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)