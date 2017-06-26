WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department has made a preliminary finding that Canadian softwood lumber imports are being dumped in the U.S. market and will impose anti-dumping duties, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

The new duties range from 4.59 percent to 7.72 percent, the department said in a statement, further escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors. Combined with preliminary anti-subsidy duties imposed in April, total duties on the key construction material will range from 17.41 percent to 30.88 percent, it said.

