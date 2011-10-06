WASHINGTON A suspicious metal cylinder discovered near the U.S. Capitol was not a bomb but a sewer nozzle cleaner, police said on Thursday.

The small metal cylinder was found near the domed landmark that houses the Senate and House of Representatives. Police took the object to an FBI facility in Virginia for investigation after bomb squad officers failed to identify it.

"The item was cleared at Quantico, (Virginia) with no hazards found. Further investigation revealed that the item was a sewer nozzle cleaner that was being used for work in the area near where it was discovered," said Kimberly Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Capitol Police.

Main streets around the Capitol were closed off until bomb squad officers bundled the suspicious item into a specialized containment truck, which was escorted by state and Capitol police,

The cylinder was discovered near the reflecting pool at the foot of Capitol Hill during the morning commuter rush.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Lily Kuo; editing by Doina Chiacu and Vicki Allen)