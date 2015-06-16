WASHINGTON U.S. Capitol Police responded to a reported bomb threat on Tuesday but found nothing hazardous in a House of Representatives committee room where Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was testifying.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Kimberly Schneider said the room in the Rayburn office building was cleared but there were no evacuations. Last week, parts of the White House and Capitol complex were evacuated after separate bomb threats were made.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)