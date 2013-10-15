Valerie Carey (L) is comforted by an unidentified woman outside the Grace Funeral Chapels in Brooklyn, New York, October 15, 2013, after attending the funeral of her sister Miriam Carey. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The woman who was chased down and shot dead by Washington police after trying to ram her car through a White House barrier was buried in New York City on Tuesday.

The funeral service for Miriam Carey, 34, a resident of Stamford, CT, took place in Brooklyn nearly two weeks after she was killed in a high-speed chase that injured two police officers and led to a Capitol lockdown.

"Well over a hundred people attended," a Grace Funeral Chapels official said. "It was quiet and calm."

Carey, whose 1-year-old daughter was in the car with her throughout the White House incident and subsequent chase, suffered from post-partum depression and psychosis for which she was receiving treatment, her family told reporters.

Valarie Carey, a former NYPD sergeant, decried her sister's shooting as unjustified during a press conference on October 4. Law enforcement officers said Miriam Carey did not have a gun and that District police are investigating the incident.

Carey's family held a wake on Monday, and a group of ministers and parishioners organized an interfaith prayer service near the site of her death.

(Reporting By Luke Swiderski; editing by Gunna Dickson)