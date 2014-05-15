PHILADELPHIA The wife of the mayor of Chester, Pennsylvania, was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her home and one man was arrested on robbery charges in the incident, police said on Thursday.

Deena Linder, wife of Mayor John Linder, was not injured in the crime that took place on Wednesday night when a group of men approached her outside her home. One held a gun to her head and demanded her car, police said.

The men then fled in the 2005 Ford Taurus toward a highway.

Police believe the men may have been involved in another robbery nearby, and were fleeing the scene of that incident.

Jasper Gregory Moy, 24, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was charged with robbery and related offenses on Thursday. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

Three other men were detained and released pending further investigation, police said.

Officers were able to track the car to another location within the city. Police dogs then located some of suspects in a home.

Chester, founded in the 1600s on the Delaware River south of Philadelphia, is known to many as the oldest city in Pennsylvania. In recent decades it has developed a reputation for gritty, violent crime.

As part of the mayor's duties, John Linder oversees the city's police department.

Summer Freeman, a spokesman for the city, said he did not believe Linder's wife was intentionally targeted.

