PHILADELPHIA The mother of three Philadelphia children killed when a carjacked SUV slammed into their sidewalk fruit stand last month has also died, hospital officials said on Friday.

Keisha Williams, 34, died on Thursday night at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia from injuries she suffered from the crash on July 25.

Police said carjackers lost control of the vehicle and careened into the Williams' family as they were raising money for their church.

Williams was taken to the hospital and all of her three children - Keiearra Williams, 15, Joseph Reed, 10, and Terrance Moore, 7 - were killed.

Keisha Williams' death prompted prosecutors on Friday to file additional murder charges against Jonathan Rosa, 19, and Cornelius Crawford, 23, who now face four counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy.

The pair also face charges of robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and sexual assault stemming from the initial carjacking.

"My heart continues to break for the family and friends of Keisha, Keiearra, Joseph and Terrance," said District Attorney Seth Williams. "I hope the knowledge that I am prosecuting these defendants to the fullest extent of the law will give the family some sense of justice during this time of unimaginable grief."

Police were called at about 11:15 a.m. on July 25 after two men used a gun to force a 45-year-old woman driving a white SUV into the back seat and then drove off, police said.

The pair also forced the carjacking victim to perform sex acts on them, police said.

The suspects were driving at high speed when a tire apparently blew out, causing the car to careen into the fruit stand, police said.

