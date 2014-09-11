A Florida man wanted on child pornography charges was found living among numerous dead and living cats, police said on Wednesday without confirming a media report that about 50 dead felines were found in the suspect's freezer.

Douglas Westcott, 55, was being arrested on three counts of child pornography at his Lake Worth home when police found the dead animals, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

About 50 dead cats were found in freezers inside Westcott's home along with some three dozen living cats, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Police could not immediately be reached to comment on the report and animal welfare officials also were not available.

Television news footage showed Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control workers carrying the surviving cats from the one-story residence, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Miami.

Police seized a computer from the home and said investigations were ongoing.

