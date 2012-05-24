WASHINGTON Asians are the most highly educated group of Americans, with more than half with a bachelor's degrees or higher, the Census Bureau reported on Thursday.

Among groups of Asian Americans 25 and older, 74 percent of Taiwanese and 71 percent of Indians had at least a bachelor's degree, the agency said as part of its release of American Community Survey data on hundreds of racial, tribal and Hispanic groups.

The comparable figure for the U.S. population overall is 28 percent.

Several Southeast Asian groups fell behind the overall U.S. rate for a bachelor's degree or higher. They included Vietnamese at 26 percent, Cambodian and Hmong at about 14 percent and Laotian at 12 percent.

Among all groups surveyed, Salvadorans had the lowest percentage with a bachelor's degree or higher, at 8 percent.

