A gunman is believed to have barricaded himself inside the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters in Maryland after shooting a security guard at one of the outside gates on Thursday evening, a fire official said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene in Suitland, Maryland, about 10 miles from Washington, D.C., at about 6:30 p.m. The guard was shot in the upper body and taken to a local hospital in "extremely critical condition," said Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Brady said he did not know if the guard, an adult male, was a federal employee or a contractor.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)