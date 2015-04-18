Police cars crowd the road inside the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Maryland after a gunman shot a security guard at one of the outside gates April 9, 2015, before barricading himself inside the Census headquarters. REUTERS/Ali Tharrington/Handout via Reuters

Prosecutors charged a Maryland man with murdering a guard outside the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters this month and kidnapping a woman before a deadly shootout, officials said on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said Ronald Anderson, 48, was charged over the April 9 shooting and abduction, which officials said ended in a gunfight between the man and Washington D.C. police.

The attorney's office statement contradicted initial police reports that Anderson and a woman whom he had kidnapped were arguing in a car when he shot an approaching guard.

Prosecutors said on Friday that Anderson kidnapped someone at gunpoint and drove the captive back to his Maryland apartment complex. While driving, he called a woman telling her to meet him there.

After the woman arrived, the suspect somehow managed to escape Anderson's car and got into the woman's vehicle. The two then sped away from Anderson, who gave chase, prosecutors said.

The woman drove to the census bureau, knowing there would be armed guards, and accidentally crashed into a light pole, prosecutors said. A firefight between Anderson and two guards ensued, ending with one of the guards being fatally wounded.

After fleeing the scene, Anderson led police on a chase through Washington D.C. while firing at officers, officials said.

The pursuit ended with another gunfight, in which Anderson was struck several times and an officer was shot in the leg, according to officials.

Anderson was charged with murder, kidnapping, discharging a firearm and causing death by use of a firearm during a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor's office said Anderson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Anderson is still under medical treatment, prosecutors said.

