WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Central African Republic's former president, François Bozizé, and four other men linked to violence and human rights abuses in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

Also sanctioned were Nourredine Adam, a former minister of public security, and Levy Yakete, an "anti-balaka" Christian militia leader. Bozize, Adam and Yakete were blacklisted by the United Nations on Friday.

The United States also sanctioned Michel Djotodia, former transitional president of the Central African Republic and leader of the Seleka rebellion, and Abdoulaye Miskine, leader of the Democratic Front of the Central African Republic People, the White House said.

