Molly Shattuck is pictured in this undated booking handout photo provided by the Delaware State Police. REUTERS/Delaware State Police/Handout via Reuters

Molly Shattuck is pictured in this undated booking handout photo provided by the Delaware State Police. Shattuck, a former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader, pleaded guilty on June 16, 2015 in a REUTERS/Delaware State Police/Handout via Reuters

A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a Delaware court to a charge of raping a 15-year-old boy who was a classmate of one of her children, according to court documents.

Molly Shattuck, a 48-year-old former cheerleader for the National Football League team, could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for her conviction under state law.

She entered a guilty plea to one count of fourth-degree rape in the Sussex County Superior Court in Georgetown, Delaware, the court papers said. She is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 21.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge E. Scott Bradley prohibited Shattuck from contacting the boy or having unsupervised contact with minors except her own children, according to the court documents.

Shattuck, who is from a Baltimore suburb, must also register as a sex offender, undergo a mental health evaluation and receive sexual disorder counseling, the judge ordered.

Shattuck's relationship with the boy began online in May 2014 and she invited him, along with her three children and their friends, to a vacation rental home in Delaware over the Labor Day weekend.

She gave alcohol to the boy and performed oral sex on him, according to court documents. He later told police.

Shattuck joined the Ravens cheerleaders in 2005, becoming the oldest NFL cheerleader in history. She cheered with the team until 2007, and then coached its cheerleading squad for six years.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Mohammad Zargham)