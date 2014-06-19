PHILADELPHIA A man dubbed the “Swiss Cheese Pervert” was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty on Thursday to charges he approached women on the street and asked them to watch him masturbate with the holey cheese.

Chris Pagano's sexual fetish came to light after a Town Watch organization for the Philadelphia neighborhood of Mayfair posted a photo on Facebook in January, asking people to identify the man and warning about his behavior. In the photo, a man, sans pants, holds a slice of cheese while smiling into a camera.

About a week later, Pagano, 42, was arrested and identified as the man in the photo, authorities said.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and four counts of harassment in a plea deal and was ordered to stay away from the four victims who stepped forward, according to a statement by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

As part of the plea deal, stalking and open lewdness charges were withdrawn.

Pagano, who lives in Norristown, near Philadelphia, was sentenced to eight years' probation supervised by a sex offenders unit, and ordered to undergo treatment, the DA's office said.

The case prompted a social media firestorm. Women who said they had been approached by Pagano were interviewed on drive-time radio, some posted photos of him holding slices of cheese while driving his car and media unearthed his alleged Internet dating profile looking for women to indulge his fetish.

