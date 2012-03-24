Former Vice President Dick Cheney waves during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Former Vice President Dick Cheney is recovering in a Virginia hospital after undergoing a heart transplant on Saturday, a spokeswoman for Cheney said in an email.

Cheney, 71, who served as vice president in the George W. Bush administration, has had a long history of heart trouble.

The spokeswoman said Cheney was recovering in the intensive care unit of Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, a suburb of Washington.

The statement said Cheney and his family do not know the identity of the donor, but "they will be forever grateful for this lifesaving gift."

Cheney, who has suffered several heart attacks, the first at age 37, had a device implanted in 2010 to assist his heart.

During Cheney's eight years as vice president from 2001-2009, he wielded unprecedented power and pushed a "go it alone" world view that enraged his critics and dogged him long after he left public life.

(Reporting By Eric Beech; Editing by Xavier Briand)