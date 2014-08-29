CHICAGO A shuttle bus crash on Friday at O'Hare International Airport injured at least 13 people, four of them seriously, Chicago fire officials said.

The bus hit a concrete median at about 6:30 a.m. on a road leading to terminals at O'Hare, the country's second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, said Fire Chief Juan Hernandez.

Two firefighters on their way to work saw the accident and helped the passengers and driver, Hernandez said. Those injured were all adults, four of them in serious to critical condition, he said.

The accident happened at the start of a busy holiday travel weekend, and some people arriving at the terminal got out of their cars to walk around the scene to get to their flights, according to airport spokeswoman Karen Pride. All roads were cleared by 9 a.m., she said.

The accident, which caused significant damage to the bus, is under investigation, Hernandez said.

