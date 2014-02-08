The former mayor of Chicago Richard M. Daley speaks during the APEC CEO summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Richard M. Daley, mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011, was discharged from a Chicago hospital on Saturday after being admitted into the intensive care unit a week ago, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Daley was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday after becoming ill following the return from a business trip to Arizona.

He walked out of the hospital around noon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Daley spokeswoman Jackie Heard had earlier said he was due to walk out of the hospital. Details about the nature of his illness were not immediately available.

(Reporting By Jonathan Allen, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Gunna Dickson and Chris Reese)