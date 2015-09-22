Facing a big budget gap, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is set to announce a first-ever charge for garbage collection in the city, narrowing the ranks of cities across the country that impose no fees for waste removal. Here is a look at what a number of major American cities charge their residents for the service.

Baltimore

$0 for garbage pick-up; city charges $12 for 25-gallon recycling bin and $5 for 18-gallon recycling bin, plus $3 for lid

Boston

$0, residents provide their own garbage bins, city provides recycling containers

Chicago

Currently $0 for residential buildings with four units or less, bins provided at no cost

Dallas

$21.31 per month; $10.56 per month for extra garbage receptacle

Washington, D.C.

$0 for one-to-three-unit dwellings, one-time charge of $62.50 for 96-gallon garbage bin and $55 for a recycling cart

Houston

Waste pick-up and one 96-gallon refuse bin provided at no cost; $18.05 per month for each additional bin

Los Angeles

$36.32 per month for one and two-unit homes; $24.33 per month for three-unit and larger homes

New York City

$0, residents provide their own garbage bins

Philadelphia

$0 for single-family homes, $300 per year for multi-unit buildings

Phoenix

Prices range between $24.80 and $26.80 per month for single-family homes and homes in multi-unit buildings

San Antonio

$17.69 per month for single-family homes; $35.38 per month for duplexes

San Diego

$0 for homeowners, but garbage bins cost $70

San Francisco

$35.18 per month

San Jose

$32.07 per month for single-family homes; variable rates as high as $502 per month for multi-unit dwellings

Seattle

Variable rates starting at $20.60 per month

Sources: Citizens Budget Commission, New York City; city data

(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Martin Howell)