A man who claimed he had harmed his family is in custody on Sunday after police found the bodies of a woman and a female child in a home on Chicago's northwest side, police said.

Chicago police conducted a well-being check at the home after they were told by north suburban Waukegan police that a suicidal man said he had harmed his family in Chicago, said Chicago Police Officer Ana Pacheco.

Waukegan is about 40 miles north of Chicago.

Chicago police found the woman and child dead in the home Sunday morning, Pacheco said.

Pacheco said Chicago police are conducting a "domestic-related murder investigation," but could not provide the identities of the victims or the suspect, or give further details.

