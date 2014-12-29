CHICAGO Litigation seeking to derail changes to Chicago public worker pensions on constitutional grounds ensnared a second city retirement system on Monday.

Attorney Clint Krislov said he filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of members of the city's pension fund for laborers. That lawsuit followed one filed Dec. 16 by a coalition of labor unions against Chicago's municipal pension fund.

An Illinois law enacted earlier this year for the two funds requires higher worker contributions and limits cost-of-living increases for retirees. The lawsuits contend the law violates a prohibition in the Illinois Constitution against reducing public worker retirement benefits.

Cook County Associate Judge Rita Novak on Monday set a hearing on the unions' motion for a temporary restraining order in the municipal fund case for Jan. 28 and 30.

The Illinois Supreme Court has slated March for oral arguments over challenges to a 2013 law that reduced state worker retirement benefits. The state appealed a Nov. 21 Sangamon County Circuit Court ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

Like Illinois, Chicago is arguing that its so-called police powers to provide essential services to residents trump constitutional protections for pensions.

Illinois has the worst-funded state pension fund, while Chicago is struggling with a huge pension funding burden. Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service has said the city is an "extreme outlier" among U.S. local governments it rates, citing a $32 billion adjusted net pension liability that is equal to eight times operating revenue.

Moody's cut Chicago's credit rating four notches since July 2013 to Baa1.

Richard Prendergast, an attorney representing Chicago, told Novak that pertinent legal issues were not aired in Sangamon County court, including contractual arguments.

"The overall impact of this case is huge," Prendergast said. "I implore the court to move very deliberately."

Under the law that takes effect on Thursday, Chicago's payments to its two funds increase over five years. Workers' current contributions of 8.5 percent of earnings rise to 11 percent over five years. Instead of receiving an annual 3 percent cost-of-living increase, retirees will receive increases tied to inflation. The increases will be skipped in certain years.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has warned that the funds face insolvency within nine to 17 years unless changes are made. The funding shortfall is $8.4 billion for the municipal system and $1 billion for the laborers system. Police and fire pensions were not affected by the law.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)