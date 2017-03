CHICAGO An Illinois judge said on Thursday she will rule on July 24 on the constitutionality of a 2014 state law aimed at shoring up two financially ailing Chicago pension funds.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak made the announcement after attorneys for the city and pension funds, as well as lawyers for city unions and retirees challenging the law, held oral arguments.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Sandra Maler)