Chicago Teachers Union delegates vote on Sunday whether to call off a weeklong strike and allow schools to reopen on Monday.

Here are details of the new contract, according to a statement from the union:

* Teachers get a 3 percent raise this year, 2 percent in the second and third years, and could extend the contract to a fourth year by mutual agreement with a 3 percent raise. The new contract also preserves some automatic pay rises or "step" increases based on experience. Debt rating agencies have said these raises are more than budgeted for by Chicago Public Schools and almost certainly will bust the budget.

* The union fought off Emanuel's demand for some element of pay based on merit.

* The contract confirms Emanuel's earlier victory in extending the length of the school day in Chicago by an average of about 90 minutes. But union teachers will not have to work longer hours. Instead, Emanuel will hire more than 600 additional teachers in art, music, physical education, world languages and other classes to cover the longer days.

* Emanuel compromised on a union demand for job security by promising that half of all teachers hired by the district must be union members previously laid off by the closing of schools. But Emanuel said he also won new flexibility for school principals to hire who they want for open teaching positions.

* The union said it won a pledge from the district that it will hire a racially diverse teaching force after a record number of African-American educators were laid off because of the school closings in recent years.

* On the key issue of teacher performance evaluations, Emanuel got a new system based in part on "student growth" including standardized test scores. But he had to back off on how much student test results will be weighted. The new contract will require 70 percent of the evaluation to be based on "teacher practice" and 30 percent on student performance including test scores. The new appraisals will not be used against tenured teachers in the first year of the system.

