CHICAGO Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis said a strike of nearly 30,000 teachers would begin on Monday after the union failed to reach an agreement for a new contract with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the nation's third-largest school district.

"We have failed to reach an agreement that will prevent a labor strike," Lewis told a news conference. "In the morning, no CTU members will be inside our schools."

The strike will mean that some 350,000 children from kindergarten through high school may have to go to alternative centers for supervision such as churches and community centers.

The strike is the biggest public or private labor action in the United States in a year and the first teachers' strike in Chicago since 1987.

