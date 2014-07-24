CHICAGO A Chicago teen was arrested and charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet at a sleepover last Friday, the state attorney's office said on Thursday.

Tevin Lee, 18, has been charged with murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm and will appear in bond court on Thursday or Friday, a spokesman for the state attorney said.

The death of Shamiya Adams has renewed cries against gun violence in Chicago - which has seen a rash of summer shootings, although the city's murder rate has been roughly unchanged in recent years and is well down from the 1990s.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has visited Adams' mother twice since her daughter died and pledged to continue pushing his anti-crime measures such as expanded education and jobs programs for children as well as a drive to get illegal guns off the streets.

On Wednesday, the board of commissioners for Cook County, which includes Chicago, resolved to ask voters whether they would support tougher statewide weapons controls.

The board passed a resolution placing a non-binding referendum on the Nov. 4 general election ballot in which voters can back a bill before the state Senate, proposing universal background checks for firearms sales.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Gunna Dickson)