Three people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman opened fire in a Chicago train station on Wednesday night, police said.

The suspect, who has not been apprehended, pulled a gun during an argument with a 41-year-old woman on the mezzanine level of a south side Chicago train station around 10:45 p.m. local time, Chicago Police news affairs officer Amina Greer said.

The woman and a 25-year-old man were hit, and both were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was also injured after being hit in the face by glass fragments, Greer said.

Police are investigating the shooting. It is unclear if the suspect or victims knew each other.

Greer said there were no service interruptions for the Chicago Transit Authority.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Hugh Lawson)