CHICAGO A man and a woman were shot and wounded on Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a popular shopping mall just outside the Chicago city limits, police said.

The shooter at the Harlem Irving Plaza mall in Norridge, just northwest of the city, is in custody after what appears to have been a domestic incident, Norridge Police said. No information was immediately available about the suspect.

The local CBS affiliate reported that the incident took place in the mall's parking garage.

The victims were in fair condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, said spokeswoman Sonja Vojcic.

