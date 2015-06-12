Pop art pioneer James Rosenquist dies at 83
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.
CHICAGO Yoko Ono will erect Sky Landing, her first permanent public art installation in the Americas, in a park in Chicago next year, the city announced on Friday.
Neither Ono nor Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel described the public art work that will be installed at Jackson Park in south Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan. It will be ready for viewing in June 2016.
Ono, a multimedia artist and the widow of John Lennon, had the idea for the piece after she visited the area during a cherry blossom tree installation in 2013, the city said in a statement.
"The installation will become a place of congregation and contemplation," the statement said. The installation is a gift from Japan, the city said.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Eric Beech)
BERLIN A 1913 painting by Expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner that was seized by the Nazis as "degenerate art" will remain in a Ludwigshafen museum after the German government and others paid 1.2 million euros to the heir of the painting's original owner.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.