CHICAGO Yoko Ono will erect Sky Landing, her first permanent public art installation in the Americas, in a park in Chicago next year, the city announced on Friday.

Neither Ono nor Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel described the public art work that will be installed at Jackson Park in south Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan. It will be ready for viewing in June 2016.

Ono, a multimedia artist and the widow of John Lennon, had the idea for the piece after she visited the area during a cherry blossom tree installation in 2013, the city said in a statement.

"The installation will become a place of congregation and contemplation," the statement said. The installation is a gift from Japan, the city said.

