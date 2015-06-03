A 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were found dead on Tuesday in a Connecticut home where gas was detected, and police were treating the deaths as suspicious, the Hartford Courant reported.

A despondent 36-year-old woman was found outside the East Haven home and taken to the hospital for treatment for gas exposure and injuries to her arm, the Courant said.

Officials did not immediately disclose a cause of death for the children, who were found after officers responded to the incident at 2:40 p.m.

Police were treating the deaths as suspicious, the paper said.

East Haven Police, the State Police Major Crimes Unit, the New Haven state's attorney and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were investigating, according to the paper.

