A general street scene of the 2700 block of North Hamlin Street in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 21, 2015. Chicago Police reports say that an abandoned baby boy was found on this street in April 2014. The baby's mother is charged with murder. REUTERS/Jim Young

A teddy bear sits on a table next to the casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby in preparation for funeral and burial services at Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby is seen in a chapel at Glueckert Funeral Home in preparation for funeral and burial services in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral director John Glueckert carries a bassinet to the hearse as he prepares to go to the Cook County Medical Examiner's officers to claim the remains of an abandoned baby in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral director John Glueckert leaves a room where the remains of an abandoned baby are kept in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

'Rest in His Arms' founder Susan Walker (R) and the grandparents of an abandoned newborn boy attend a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

'Rest in His Arms' founder Susan Walker (L) comforts the grandmother of an abandoned newborn boy at a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rest in His Arms founder Susan Walker (R) helps the grandparents of an abandoned newborn boy visit his casket during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Workers prepare to move the casket of an abandoned newborn baby boy for burial at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Workers shovel dirt on to the casket of an abandoned newborn baby boy during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral director John Glueckert removes the remains of an abandoned baby from a hearse that was claimed from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Suzy Matusiewicz sits beside the flowers covering the grave of an abandoned newborn baby boy during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

'Rest in His Arms' founder Susan Walker (R) helps the grandparents of an abandoned newborn boy shovel some dirt on to his grave during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

The grandmother of baby Angel Antonio cries on his casket during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

The grandmother of baby Angel Antonio (2nd L) is comforted during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral Director John Glueckert carries a teddy bear for an abandoned baby boy during a burial service at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral Directors John Glueckert (L) and David Blessman move the casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby from the chapel in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners attend the funeral mass for an abandoned newborn baby boy at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reverend Steve Bartczyszyn performs funeral mass for an abandoned newborn baby as 'Rest in His Arms' founder Susan Walker (L) and Chicago policer officer Dan Mieszcak look on at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A burial garment made for an abandoned baby is seen at Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 11, 2015. PICTURE 27 OF 27 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY 'REST IN HIS ARMS'. SEARCH 'NAMELESS YOUNG' FOR ALL IMAGES - RTX1IFXW

Chicago police officers are pallbearers for an abandoned newborn baby boy during a funeral mass at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago, Illinois, United States, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chicago police officers are pallbearers for an abandoned newborn baby boy as they arrive for a funeral mass at St. Hyacinth Basilica in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Glueckert Funeral Home Funeral Director John Glueckert lifts the casket containing the remains of an abandoned newborn baby on to a table in preparation for funeral and burial services in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO More than a year after he was found dead in a plastic shopping bag, a newborn boy was laid to rest in a tiny white casket, covered with blue and white flowers.

Chicago police officers, including one who had investigated his death in April 2014, served as pall bearers. Prosecutors charged the baby's teenage mother, Ana Rosa Mora, with murder.

"We may feel that it's too little, too late. But that we're here today is not nothing," Deacon Jim Pauwels said, asking a small crowd at St. Hyacinth Basilica on Chicago's northwest side to pray for both mother and child.

Pauwels, 53, is a board member of Rest in His Arms, a decade-old Illinois charity started by Susan Walker, 46, after she saw reports about a dead baby boy found at a recycling plant. His parents were never found.

Walker carried a news clipping about the boy for days and then called the Lake County sheriff and asked if she could plan a funeral.

The sheriff was suspicious, and demanded a DNA test to see if Walker was the mother. Once she was cleared, Walker arranged the funeral with the help of the coroner.

"We had 150 total strangers show up - even the people who found him at the recycling plant came," Walker said.

Soon the coroner called again to ask if she could help with two other children left in the morgue for years. One had been found in a dumpster behind a grocery store.

Over the years, the group has provided funerals to 25 children, mostly infants, who were abandoned or victims of crimes. It also has provided help to parents too poor to bury their deceased children.

"There are horrific, awful places where these children have been left to die," Walker said.

One 3-year-old boy had been put in a duffle bag and tossed off a roadway overpass. Another 3-year-old boy was burned by his grandfather, angry over his daughter's marriage.

In every case, the family was either not identified or did not claim the body, and coroners gave the child to Rest in His Arms, Walker said. If a baby is nameless, volunteers provide one; the boy at the June 19 service was Angel Antonio.

People donate coffins, cemetery plots and headstones. Volunteers make lace and satin burial clothes out of wedding gowns. Churches offer services.

Pauwels, who knows Walker from church, said the group usually arranges a Catholic Mass but offers nondenominational services if requested. The group only operates in Illinois, but people from other states have asked for advice.

Rest in His Arms also tries to educate about Illinois' Safe Haven Law, which allows people to surrender babies up to 30 days old to staff at hospitals, police stations or fire stations with no questions asked. All 50 states have similar laws.

Since Illinois' law passed in 2001, 106 babies have been safely given up. Another 73 have been illegally abandoned. Of those, 37 died, said Dawn Geras, president of the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation.

Pauwels said the funeral and burial rites provide "consolation and comfort to people who one way or another are touched by the child's story."

Often neighbors come and emergency workers such as paramedics and firemen and at times, entire police departments, Pauwels said.

"These big, hardboiled police officers get really upset when something like this happens to a child," Pauwels said.

Sometimes family members attend. Angel's grandparents came to his Mass and burial on June 19 where they wept and prayed. Their daughter's trial date has not yet been set.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)