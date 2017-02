WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden began a series of meetings with China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping pledging candor and acknowledging their two countries would disagree on some issues.

"This bilateral relationship is one of the most important in the world," Biden told Xi, who is currently China's vice president but is in line to become the country's new leader. "We are not always going to see eye to eye."

Still, Biden said the two nations would always "talk candidly about our differences."

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Jackie Frank)