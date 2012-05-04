BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that the U.S. Ambassador in Beijing had spoken to the blind Chinese rights activist Chen Guangcheng, and was encouraged by China's statement that Chen might be allowed to study abroad.

Clinton told reporters in Beijing that "progress has been made" in helping Chen determine his future, after days of negotiations over the activist who fled for six days into the U.S. embassy in Beijing after escaping house arrest.

"We have been very clear and committed to honoring his choices and our values," Clinton said of Chen, who is now in a Beijing hospital and has said he wants to spend time in the United States.

"We will continue engaging with the Chinese government on these (human rights) issues at the highest level, putting these concerns at the height of our diplomacy."

