Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
WASHINGTON The United States will keep pressing China to move toward a market-determined exchange rate, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman said on Wednesday.
In a speech before an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, Furman said U.S. diplomacy has already yielded some benefits with China, but Washington will "continue to push" Beijing on currency policy.
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of a U.S. fiscal spending boost under President Donald Trump after his failure to push through a key healthcare reform bill.