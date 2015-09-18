A 100 yuan banknote (R) is placed next to a $100 banknote in this picture illustration taken in Beijing November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

WASHINGTON A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday China has been intervening to keep the yuan currency CNY= from falling more than it otherwise would and that the sooner Beijing lets the market work, the better for China.

The comments by the official, who asked not to be identified, preceded a state visit to Washington by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sept 25 in which Xi and U.S. President Obama will discuss economic ties between the two countries as well as their increasingly testy relationship over security matter.

Washington has long urged Beijing to let the yuan appreciate, arguing that China was using a cheap currency to make its goods cheaper in America.

But now China is facing doubts in financial markets over the strength of its economy. The Treasury official said China's decision to loosen restrictions on currency trading last month, which prompted a sharp fall in its value, appeared to be seen in markets as having the intention to prop up its economy, sowing further doubts among investors.

The official said China should not feel like it needs to step in and stop declines in financial markets every time investors send it signals about the economy, and urged Beijing to allow the currency to rise and fall freely.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)