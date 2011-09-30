Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media before voting on a bill allowing a rise in the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill in Washington August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON A top Democratic senator on Friday said he was confident the Senate would "overwhelmingly" pass a bill next week to crack down on China's currency practices.

Senator Charles Schumer also told reporters he thought it would be difficult for Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to block the legislation, making it likely it would reach President Barack Obama's desk.

However, Schumer said he didn't know if Obama would sign the bill into law. "They said they're looking at it, so you'll have to ask them," he said.

A key provision would make it easier for U.S. companies to persuade the Commerce Department to slap duties on goods from countries that undervalue their currency.

The bill also imposes other punitive measures, such as denying Overseas Private Investment Corp financing, to countries with "fundamentally misaligned currencies" that the Treasury Department has designated for priority action.

The House, when it was still in the control of Democrats last year, past a similar measure that died in the Senate because it never came to a vote.

House Republican leaders have not been eager to take up China currency legislation this year, but Schumer said he expected that to change after the Senate vote.

Jeff Sessions is one of many Senate Republicans who support the currency bill. Asked what he would say to encourage House leaders to take up the legislation, Sessions replied: "I think the message is this country can not allow the loss of a single job because of the unfairness of our trading partners."

Schumer said he expected the bill to easily clear a 60-vote hurdle on Monday to begin debate and consider amendments, and predicted it would pass with strong bipartisan support later in the week.

Although many U.S. business groups publicly oppose the bill, they are not as intense in their opposition as they have been, he said.

"They're generally much less enthusiastic about leaving China alone ... Their tone is a lot different and their vehemence is a lot different" because they have become frustrated with Chinese trading practices on a number of fronts, Schumer said.

Senators said they have worked hard to ensure the bill is consistent with World Trade Organization rules and that is helping to attract support

But critics such as the U.S.-China Business Council believe the legislation is vulnerable to a WTO challenge and probably would not accomplish its goal of creating jobs.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Vicki Allen)