Weekly jobless claims fall less than expected
WASHINGTON, March 30 - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in a labor market that continues to tighten.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday China will table an offer within days or weeks on which industries would remain protected from foreign investment under a bilateral investment treaty the two nations are negotiating.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Douwe Miedema)
NEW YORK Wall Street has tempered its expectations for sweeping U.S. tax cuts in the wake of President Donald Trump's stinging healthcare defeat, a move that could push investors to embrace cheaper global stocks after the heady U.S. rally of recent months.