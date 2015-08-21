Fed's Yellen does not comment on monetary policy
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told a top Chinese official in a phone call on Friday that the United States would be closely monitoring China's recent change in the way it allows the yuan to be traded, a U.S. official said.
In a call with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, "Lew raised the recent shift in China’s exchange rate regime, stating that Treasury will closely monitor how it is implemented," the U.S. official said.
