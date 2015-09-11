U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday urged China to show it is committed to opening its economy to more foreign investment.

Lew spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, part of preparations for a Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to America scheduled later this month, a Treasury official said.

Lew "emphasized the importance of China demonstrating its commitment to reform by opening its economy further to foreign investment and by addressing trade barriers in areas such as technology and agriculture," the official said.

