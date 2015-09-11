China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday urged China to show it is committed to opening its economy to more foreign investment.
Lew spoke by phone on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, part of preparations for a Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to America scheduled later this month, a Treasury official said.
Lew "emphasized the importance of China demonstrating its commitment to reform by opening its economy further to foreign investment and by addressing trade barriers in areas such as technology and agriculture," the official said.
