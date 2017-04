U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) arrive to take a group photo at the G20 summit in Brisbane November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will host Chinese President Xi Jingping for a state visit on Sept. 25, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Xi's visit will present an opportunity to expand U.S.-China cooperation on a range of global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual interest, while also enabling President Obama and President Xi to address areas of disagreement constructively," the White House said in a statement.

"The President and Mrs. Obama will host President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan at an official State Dinner on the evening of September 25."